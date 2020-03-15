Police Arrest Wanted Criminal in Delhi, Foil Murder Plot

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) A wanted criminal, who was allegedly planning to murder his uncle over a property dispute, was arrested from west Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Arun Kumar (28), a resident of Gurgaon, was previously involved in eight criminal cases, they said.

"On Thursday, police got a tip-off regarding Kumar and arrested him from Dichaon village," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.

During interrogation, Kumar told police that he was planning to kill his uncle as he had misappropriated his father's share in an ancestral land. He was looking for an accomplice who could assist him, he said.

A country-made pistol with two live cartridges were recovered from the accused, the police said.

Kumar was a member of the Raju Basodiya group. In February this year, he and his associates had attacked a team of Haryana Police and rescued a criminal, Sandeep Jetharia, from custody, they said.

