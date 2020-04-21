Police Begins Probe into Allegations of 'anti-national', 'pro-terrorism' Posts of Another Kashmiri Journalist

Srinagar, Apr 21 (PTI) The Cyber Police Station in Kashmir Zone on Tuesday registered a case and started investigation into allegations that journalist Gowhar Geelani is indulging in unlawful activities through social media posts.

"Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar has received information through reliable sources that an individual namely 'Gowher Geelani' is indulging in unlawful activities through his posts and writings on Social Media platform which are prejudicial to the national integrity, sovereignty and security of India," a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said the unlawful activities include "glorifying terrorism in Kashmir Valley, causing disaffection against the country and causing fear or alarm in the minds of public that may lead to commission of offences against public tranquility and the security of State".

Geelani, a freelance journalist, has worked for German broadcaster Deutsche Welle in the past.

The spokesman said several complaints have also been received against Geelani for threatening and intimidation.

"A Case FIR No. 11/2020 under the relevant sections of law has been registered at Cyber Police Station Kashmir and investigation initiated," he added.

The fresh case comes a day after two scribes -- a freelance photojournalist and correspondent for a national daily -- were booked by police in Srinagar and Anantnag districts, respectively.

