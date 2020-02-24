Political Leaders Condemn Violence in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Political leaders on Monday condemned the violence that spiralled in parts of Delhi over the citizenship act and appealed to people to maintain peace, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that violence will not be tolerated.

A Delhi Police head constable was killed and a deputy commissioner of police injured as clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas broke out again, with protesters torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other.

Kejriwal urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lt Governor Anil Baijal to restore law and order, and ensure that peace and harmony is maintained in the national capital.

"I just spoke to the LG. He has assured that more police forces are being sent. Violence will not be tolerated by anyone. I request people to maintain peace. No solution will come out of violence," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Condemning the violence, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged people to show restraint, compassion and understanding, irrespective of the provocation.

The Congress also questioned the "silence" of Home Minister Amit Shah over the clashes in Delhi and demanded his resignation.

"The violence today in Delhi is disturbing and must be unequivocally condemned. Peaceful protests are a sign of a healthy democracy, but violence can never be justified. I urge the citizens of Delhi to show restraint, compassion and understanding no matter what the provocation," Gandhi tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the whole day was full of violence in Delhi and appealed to Delhiites to maintain peace, asserting that violence only causes harm to the common people and the country.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal instructed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to maintain law and order in the city.

"Instructed @DelhiPolice and @CPDelhi to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony," Baijal tweeted.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he had never felt so scared in his own city.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari requested people to exercise restraint in view of the disturbance in Jafrabad, Yamuna Vihar, Karawal Nagar and surrounding areas of northeast Delhi.

Delhi minister and Babarpur MLA Gopal Rai also urged people in the area to maintain peace in the wake of clashes over the new citizenship law, saying some people were trying to disturb the atmosphere on purpose.

Rai said that he had spoken to Baijal and was assured that more police personnel would be deployed to bring the situation under control.

"With folded hands, I request people in Babarpur Assembly to maintain peace. Some people are purposely trying to spoil the atmosphere. I have spoken to Delhi LG and he has assured me that more policemen will be deployed to bring the situation under control," Rai said in a tweet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)