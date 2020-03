Portugal's President Self-isolates Amid Virus Outbreak

World. (File Image)

Lisbon, Mar 9 (AP) The office of Portugal's 71-year-old president has said that he has cancelled all public activities and will stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa recently received a group of students from a school which has since been closed following the detection of a student with COVID-19.

His office said that the president had no symptoms.

It added that the infected student wasn't included in the group that visited the presidential palace.

His office said on Sunday that he decided to self-isolate "to provide an example of taking preventative measures while continuing to work at home.”

The president's office specified that although he took photos with the group of students, he didn't greet them individually.

Rebelo de Sousa is known as being an effusive and affectionate president who is extremely popular in Portugal.

Portugal has recorded 25 coronavirus cases and no deaths. (AP)

