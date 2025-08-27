New Delhi, August 27: The President of India on Wednesday appointed Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, and Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, as Judges of the Supreme Court. This significant decision follows the recommendation made earlier this week by the Supreme Court Collegium, which is headed by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai. The Ministry of Law and Justice, along with its Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, confirmed the appointments and shared the news publicly via X (formerly Twitter), marking a notable development in the composition of the apex court. Vantara Responds After Supreme Court Orders SIT Probe, Says ‘Will Fully Comply With SC Order’.

Justice Alok Aradhe was born in April 1964 and is a member of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He began his judicial career as an Additional Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in December 2009 and was elevated to the position of Permanent Judge in February 2011. His career includes a tenure at the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, where he served as Acting Chief Justice for nearly three months in 2018. He was later transferred to the Karnataka High Court and again held the position of Acting Chief Justice in 2022. Stray Dog Conundrum: Rajasthan Leads Canine Management After Supreme Court Directive, Enforces ABC Rules Across Urban Areas.

In July 2023, he was appointed Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, and in January 2025, he assumed the role of Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi was born on May 28, 1968, in Ahmedabad, and his parent are from Gujarat. He was appointed as a Permanent Judge of the Gujarat High Court in June 2016. In July 2023, he was transferred to the Patna High Court, where he was elevated to the position of Chief Justice on July 21, 2025.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)