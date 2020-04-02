President, VP Naidu to Hold Interaction with Governors, LGs on COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will hold a video conference from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday with Governors, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators to bolster the efforts at the Central and State levels to contain and manage coronavirus.Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers through video conference to discuss measures to combat COVID-19. He also thanked the States for supporting the decision of lockdown due to which India has achieved some success in limiting the spread of COVID-19.The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1,965 on Thursday after 131 people tested positive in the last 12 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. So far, at least 50 people have lost their lives. (ANI)

