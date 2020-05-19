Priyanka Gandhi Thanks UP CM for Permission to Run 1,000 Buses for Migrants to UP Govt

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for permission to run 1000 buses to take migrant workers to their native places. "We thank you for giving permission to run 1000 buses, whose cost is being borne by Congress, to help thousands of brothers and sisters walking in Uttar Pradesh. I want to assure you on behalf of UP Congress that we will stand with the brothers and sisters suffering due to coronavirus and lockdown. We will stand with them in difficulty," she said in a tweet.Earlier, Sandeep Singh, personal secretary of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, responded to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish Awasthi's letter and provided him a list of 1,000 buses arranged by the party to help migrants stranded due to lockdown reach their native places.Singh thanked Chief MinisterYogi Adityanath for accepting Gandhi's proposal.The Congress leader had requested the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to allow the buses arranged by Congress to take migrant labourers to their homes.Gandhi had earlier posted a video featuring buses queued up in a row. (ANI)

