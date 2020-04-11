Priyanka Says Cattle Owners in UP Facing Difficulty Due to High Cost of Fodder, Asks Government to Intervene

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday urged Yogi Adityanath government to ensure the availability of fodder at low prices in the state. "The lockdown has created big difficulty for those who have cattle. They are getting fodder at very high prices. A big population depends on animal husbandry in UP. The UP government is requested ensure that straw is available low prices," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

