Pune: Jailed Gangster Chhota Rajan's Kin Booked for Extortion

Pune, Mar 14 (PTI) Pune police booked three people, including a relative of jailed gangster Chhota Rajan, for allegedly extorting Rs 50 lakh from a man over a domestic dispute, an official said on Saturday.

A case of extortion has been registered against Priyadarshani Nikalje, niece of Rajan, and two others, the anti-extortion cell official said.

"A man was having a dispute with his wife. Nikalje intervened and gave a complaint against the man and then demanded Rs 50 lakh from him to withdraw it. He has said he was threatened with a gun," he said.

"On Friday evening, one of the accused, Dhiraj Sable, came to collect Rs 25 lakh in the cantonment area from the complainant. We arrested him. Nikhalje and one more accused are at large," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)