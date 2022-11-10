Faridkot, November 10: A Dera Sacha Sauda follower, who was an accused in the 2015 sacrilege cases, was shot dead on Thursday by six unidentified assailants in Punjab's Faridkot district, police said. Pardeep Singh (37) was shot in his dairy shop at around 7:15 am in Kotkapura in Faridkot, they said, adding that his security man and another person sustained bullet injuries in the incident.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder in a purported social media post. Brar is the main accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in May. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed nearby. Of the six motorcycle-borne assailants, two entered Pardeep Singh's shop and opened fire at him.

After they ran out of the shop, the other four waiting outside also opened fire.

According to police, Pardeep Singh's gunman retaliated. Several shots were fired in the incident. After committing the crime, the assailants fled on two motorcycles, leaving behind the third. Dera Sacha Sauda Follower Shot Dead in Punjab’s Faridkot, Murder Caught on CCTV (Disturbing Video).

Police later recovered two motorcycles from Bajakhana area, around 20 km from Kotkapura. Pardeep Singh was an accused in a case of theft of a 'bir' (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village in June 2015 and also in a case linked to torn pages of the Sikh holy book being found scattered in Bargari in October that year in Faridkot. He was currently on bail.

Watch CCTV Video:

#BREAKING: In the CCTV footage, five unidentified men can be seen opening fire to kill Dera Sacha Sauda follower & accused in #Bargari sacrilege Pardeep Singh at Kotkapura. pic.twitter.com/qg5meXMwFO — Parteek Singh Mahal (@parteekmahal) November 10, 2022

Pardeep Singh's killing came days after the November 4 murder of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar. Both the victims had police protection.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla told PTI, "Investigation into the case is going on. We have launched a manhunt to nab the assailants."

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called a meeting of senior police officials during which he was briefed about the murder. Director General of Police (Home Guards) Sanjiv Kalra said Mann asserted that peace and harmony be maintained in the state.

Mann directed officials to crack this case at the earliest, he said.

The CM also asked the police to be more alert and vigilant, he added.

Replying to a question on Brar claiming responsibility for the murder, Kalra said, "All is under investigation."

Several senior officers including ADGP Shukla and Inspector General of Police (Faridkot Range) Pradeep Kumar Yadav visited the crime spot and took stock of the situation. A forensic team also collected samples of bullet shells. Later, the post-mortem examination of Pardeep Singh's body was conducted.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav urged people to maintain peace and harmony in the state. "The situation is under control and I urge people to maintain peace and harmony in the state. @PunjabPoliceInd is doing proper investigation. Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or any hate speech," the DGP said in a tweet.

Speaking to reporters, IGP Pradeep Yadav said police have got some leads and are working on them. He said the assailants will be arrested soon.

Police are also examining the CCTV footage of the incident. Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda sought a high-level probe into the murder. Dera spokesperson Jitendra Khurana strongly condemned the incident and appealed to its followers to maintain peace and harmony.

Opposition parties attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the law and order situation in the state. Former Punjab chief minister and BJP leader Amarinder Singh alleged that the state is "heading towards total lawlessness". "Daily murders, Daylight Firing, Pb is sadly heading towards total lawlessness & the inexperienced @BhagwantMann led govt has been able to do nothing to stop all this. I strongly urge him to start focusing on law & order of state before we transcend towards the dark era of 80s," Singh tweeted.

Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma said the state government is in a "deep slumber". "One more murder... Every day incidents of violence are happening in Punjab... Bhagwant Mannji, understand your constitutional duty and turn your attention towards Punjab," he said. CM Mann said no one will be allowed to disturb peace in the state. Punjab: Dera Sacha Sauda Follower Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants in Faridkot, 3 Injured; Investigation Ordered.

"Punjab is a peace-loving state where mutual brotherhood of people is very strong... No one will be allowed to disturb the peace of Punjab. Strict instructions (have been given) to the civil and police officials to maintain the peace and tranquillity in the state," he tweeted.

Incidents of theft of the 'bir' of the Guru Granth Sahib, putting up of handwritten sacrilegious posters and torn pages of the holy book being found in Bargari had triggered protests in Faridkot in 2015. Two persons were killed in Behbal Kalan in Faridkot while some people were injured in Kotkapura after police fired at protesters in October 2015.