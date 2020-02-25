Rail-Roko Agitation for Separate Vidarbha at Nagpur

Nagpur, Feb 25 (PTI)Protesters seeking statehood for the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra staged a `Rail-Roko' (railway blockade) agitation here on Tuesday.

The budget session of the Maharashtra legislature is currently underway in Mumbai.

Protesters gathered at Manish Nagar railway crossing under the banner of the Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti (VRAS).

They shouted slogans demanding separate Vidarbha state and also reduction in power tariff in the region.

Some of them were detained by the police before being released.

In a press release, VRAS demanded that the BJP fulfill its promise of creating a separate state of Vidarbha.

The Samiti had called for a shut-down across Vidarbha on May 1, it said.

