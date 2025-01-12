Jaipur, January 12: A man, his son and their neighbour died of suffocation after they went to sleep without extinguishing a stove they lit to keep their room warm in Khairthal-Tijara district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday. The incident came to light when other family members broke the room's door after noticing that the trio did not come out of the room until Sunday afternoon. Station House Officer Bhiwadi Devendra Pratap Sharam said Dhananjay (50), his son Ankit (14) and neighbour Abhishek Rai (25), lit a stove in the room to keep themselves warm and went to sleep without extinguishing it on Saturday night. Gas Leak Tragedy in Uttar Pradesh: 6-Year-Old School Girl Dies of Asphyxiation While Bathing Following Geyser Gas Leak in Aligarh.

The windows of the room were closed and there was no ventilation. Overnight, the stove emitted toxic gases, leading to them losing consciousness and subsequently dying from suffocation, he said. When they did not come out of the room the next day, family members broke the door open and found them unconscious. They were taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, the officer said .The three hailed from Bihar. Dhananjay worked as a daily wage labourer and his son Ankit was a Class 10 student.

