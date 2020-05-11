Real Madrid Players Return to Training

Madrid [Spain], May 11 (ANI): Real Madrid players on Monday returned to training under 'strict health rules' amid the coronavirus pandemic."Two months later, the squad has returned to the training pitches at Real Madrid City. The players have been working out since 10am (local time) under the direction of Zinedine Zidane and the strict health rules of the LFP protocol for the COVID-19 pandemic. Divided into two shifts and on various pitches, the Real Madrid players perform their first individual exercises with and without the ball," the club said in a statement.Eden Hazard, who fractured his ankle in February, was also seen during the training session.Barcelona players also returned to training on Friday. Barcelona, in a statement, said that the players will arrive at the Club facilities already in their training kit in order to make their way directly to the corresponding training pitch and after the session, players will return straight home without visiting the changing rooms.La Liga has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

