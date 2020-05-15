Reimburse Travel Expenses to Individuals Completing 21 Days in Quarantine:Nitish to Officials

Patna, May 15 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday directed officials to make advance preparation for transferring reimbursement of full travel expenses and additional aid of Rs 500 or minimum of Rs 1000 to every individual completing 21 days in quarantine centres in the state.

Kumar told officials to transfer the amount directly in the accounts of those who have come from outside and currently staying in quarantine centres across the state for a mandatory period of 21 days, an official release said.

The chief minister gave the order during a high-level meeting held to review the measures being taken to contain spread of COVD-19 in the state.

Instructing Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar to make all arrangements for return of migrant labourers from other states at the earliest, the CM said majority of the people are coming from places where coronavirus infections are very high and hence the chance of affliction will increase if there is any further delay in facilitating their homeward journey.

Stating that the government has made full arrangements for bringing migrant labourers back to the state, Kumar asked the returnees that there is no need to either come on foot or without informing the authorities.

People who reach railway station or at the states borders are being sent to their destinations by trains and buses, he said while making an appeal to them not to travel on foot to reach their home.

Kumar asked them to inform their nearest block or police station so that they can be sent to their destination by vehicles.

Every family in all gram panchayats are being provided with four masks and a soap in order to protect them from getting infected from coronavirus, he said, adding everyone must wear mask as it is an important tool to protect oneself from Covid 19.

Exhorting peoples representatives to be alert and make citizens aware about coronavirus, Kumar said the state government is taking every possible steps to combat the situation arising out of the pandemic.

People should not get panicky and remain vigilant. We have collectively faced the crisis in difficult times I am quite confident together we will be able to face the challenge thrown by the pandemic, Kumar said.

