Rescheduled Tokyo Olympics Need Sacrifices from All Stakeholders: Bach

Lausanne, Mar 25 (AFP) International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said Wednesday that the postponed Tokyo Games would require "sacrifices and compromises" from all sides to make them work.

"These postponed Olympic Games will need sacrifices, will need compromises from all stakeholders," Bach told reporters in a conference call the day after the IOC decided to delay the 2020 Games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The IOC's role, Bach said, was "to make the Olympic dreams of athletes come true". He admitted that cancelling the Tokyo Games was "discussed and considered" but said:

"It was very clear from the beginning that cancellation was not something the IOC would in any way favour."

It is the first Olympic Games in peacetime to be postponed. (AFP)

