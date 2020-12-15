Actor Robin Wright's directorial debut Land will hit the theatres next year. According to Variety, the drama starring Wright and Demian Bichir is set to release in America on February 12, 2021. Land revolves around Wright's character who retreats into the wilderness after suffering an unfathomable loss. This leads her to follow her demons after crossing paths with a local hunter, portrayed by Bichir in the film. Timothée Chalamet Wears ‘Legendary’ Hoodie After Dune Distributor Warner Bros Announces Controversial Hybrid Release Plan

Although she has directed several House of Cards episodes, Land represents Wright's first feature film as a director. Liz Hannah, best known for co-writing Steven Spielberg's The Post and the Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron comedy Long Shot has written the screenplay of the film, according to Variety. The Secrets We Keep: Joel Kinnaman, Noomi Rapace Starrer to Release in India on December 18

Wright's directorial debut is produced by Allyn Stewart, Leah Holzer, Lora Kennedy, and Peter Saraf.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)