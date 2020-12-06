The DC superheroes, especially Gal Gadot's character, have a huge fanbase worldwide. The actress will soon be reprising her role as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in the sequel titled Wonder Woman 1984 which is all set to hit the theatres this Christmas. The Amazonian superhero will be seen battling her way during the Cold War as she fights two onerous enemies — Maxwell Lord and Cheetah. It will be fun to see how Wonder Woman tackles these the hurdles in the film. While the rest of the world is waiting for the film to hit the theatres and premiere digitally, a lucky few got to see Patty Jenkins’ upcoming directorial already. Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer: These Funny Memes from the Gal Gadot and Chris Pine's Superhero Movie Are Unmissable!

This lucky lot took to Twitter to praise the film where few even called Wonder Woman 1984 one of the best sequels ever made. American mixed martial artist Brandon Davis along with several authors and book critics praised the Gal Gadot starrer and said that it is a 'joyous and ambitious' sequel that cannot be missed. Gal Gadot was overwhelmed by the response and personally thanked these people on Twitter as well.

It is being said that while the film brings back several elements that made Patty Jenkins’ original movie such a huge hit back in 2017, the audience has said that the sequel is not just a mere conventional sequel, but rather is just another "chapter” in the evolving story of Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman promises a ton of surprises and the new antiheroes Cheetah & Max Lord will surely win your heart!

Check Out The First Reactions Of the Movie Below:

We Are Excited Already!

I was invited by @WarnerBrosUK to see an early screening of the new @WonderWomanFilm yesterday and I’m still smiling.#WonderWoman1984 is the film the world needs right now, no matter what sized screen you get to see it on. I’ll be sharing some non-spoiler thoughts very soon. pic.twitter.com/FJv2FSObsm — Luke Bugg "The Geek Of Steel" (@thegeekofsteel) December 5, 2020

Are You All Ready To Cry?

Watched Wonder Woman 1984 last night at a virtual press event! It was wonderful! Kristen Wiig is phenomenal as Barbara, the opening 10 minutes will bring tears to your eyes ...I absolutely loved it! @pattyjenks and @galgadot knock it out of the park! #WW84 @wonderwomanfilm pic.twitter.com/HVNGmkuorT — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) December 5, 2020

Wonder Woman 1984 Is A Journey We Would Like To Hop On!

I’m so happy to report that #WW84 is an absolute blast from start to finish. An exceptional compliment to the first film, it’s stuffed w/ heart, hope, love, action, romance & humor. @PattyJenks, @GalGadot & team delivered one of DC's best sequels. I was in tears when it ended. pic.twitter.com/ivPkBFmehd — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 5, 2020

Gal Gadot At Its Best!

I can’t say much about plot because spoilers, but it’s super clever. The opening sequence alone is stunning & every action scene is different & unique. I also think this is among Hans Zimmer’s best scores... and, for those wondering, that Gadot/Pine chemistry is, once again, 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VfgtXTDHJF — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 5, 2020

Excited To See Pedro Pascal & Kristen Wiig As Villains!

Add to that a terrific ensemble cast; Pedro Pascal & Kristen Wiig were complex & unexpected foes. I was also lucky enough to watch #WW84 safely on the big screen, and it was just everything. I didn't expect the experience to make me so emotional, but it did. I miss it so much. pic.twitter.com/mVq5zRadhX — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 5, 2020

Diana Prince All The Way!

I've seen #WonderWoman1984!@PattyJenks literally made an 80s movie in every way, making it so unique for today. It feels both bigger than the first WW while simultaneously more contained. Lots of Diana Prince and some epic Wonder Woman moments as @GalGadot literally soars! pic.twitter.com/QluelKwYly — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 5, 2020

Tell Us Something We Don't Know Already!

Huge news: Wonder Woman 1984 is fantastic! The story is excellent & has a great, timely message; it packs in a ton of surprises; and amazing work is done with both Cheetah & Max Lord (Wiig & Pascal are both stellar). Get hyped, because it's the real deal. #WonderWoman1984 #WW1984 pic.twitter.com/9UQLyxn3gx — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 5, 2020

Gal Gadot is reuniting with co-stars Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, and Robin Wright from the first film. The pair of fresh new villains in the form of franchise newbies Kristen Wiig as Cheetah and Pedro Pascal as Max Lord sound exciting as well. Wonder Woman 1984 Star Gal Gadot Reveals She Doesn’t Use Private Jets to Make a Difference for the Planet.

Gal Gadot-starrer superhero film, Wonder Woman 1984, will be releasing in India just ahead of Christmas on December 24, 2020. The film will release in India a day before the US release date of December 25, on the eve of Christmas 2020. The $200 million-budgeted film was originally supposed to release earlier this year but got delayed time and time again amid the COVID-19 crisis.

