Rohit Sharma is an Awesome Player: Jos Buttler

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler heaped praises on Indian opener Rohit Sharma and termed him a flawless cricketer who scores big runs with ease."Rohit Sharma I think is an awesome player. Effortless. Quite a lot of Indian players have that awesome style," said Buttler during an Instagram live session on Rajasthan Royals page.Rohit scored the highest runs in the 2019 World Cup including five centuries, the most by any batsmen in the single edition of the tournament. He accumulated 648 runs at an average of 81.00 in nine games."One of the things I have seen with Rohit is that if he gets in, he scores big runs and really affects the game. He must have scored 4-5 hundreds in the World Cup last year," Buttler said."The effortless nature in which he can take players down; he is a really good player with the short ball as well," he added.Talking about the change of approach of bowlers towards the Indian batsmen Buttler said, "It's not really the case now, but I think a few years ago people used to attack Indian players with the short ball but Rohit smashes them. Then you go fuller and he smashes them right down the ground.""He has been fantastic for a long time and I just like the way he bats and the effortless nature in which he takes people down," he added.The English player is part of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament is likely to be suspended indefinitely.Buttler had raised 65,000 pounds by auctioning off his 'very special' World Cup final t-shirt to contribute towards the fight against coronavirus. (ANI)

