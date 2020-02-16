Romania Are Physical Team Which Tackle a Lot: Thomas Dennerby

New Delhi [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Romania, India U17 football head coach Thomas Dennerby said the visiting side have players who like to tackle a lot."Romania has a good passing game and has players with good technical skills. They are a physical team and have players who like to tackle a lot. They like to have tougher games in terms of physicality and it is good for us to get used to that type of opposition," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Dennerby as saying.Dennerby, who has the experience of leading Sweden and Nigeria at the FIFA Women's World Cup behind him, added that his side will have the upper hand when it comes to speed."One advantage for us is in terms of pace and movement as we have quicker players. I expect a physical game and I want us to come out with a victory against Romania," he stated.The Indian team arrived in Turkey on February 11 to prepare for the matches. Talking about the preparation, Dennerby said that he is happy with what he has seen so far and that the focus in on solidifying the back-line."Training has been good in general. We have worked a bit more on the defensive organization than we used to do. We think it's a good time to work with things such as structure and movement in order to have a really good defence. We feel comfortable with what we have seen so far and players are adapting and understanding what we want them to do," he mentioned.With the weather in Turlker on the cooler side -- hovering around 15-17° C -- the head coach stated that it is sometimes good to train in such conditions."The weather has not been a problem at all. It is good sometimes to have training sessions when it is not that warm. However, we are more interested in doing the right things on the field," he said.India will face Romania in a first of two friendly games in Turkler, Turkey later in the day. (ANI)

