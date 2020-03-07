Round Table Discussion on Women Empowerment at EFLU in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) here on Friday organised a round table discussion on women empowerment as a run-up to the International Women's Day celebrations.All panellists of the discussion shared their stories of empowerment and the way they balance their professional and domestic responsibilities, as per an official release.Dr Hemalatha said that it is a proven fact that for every single rupee spent on a woman, the average returns would be sixteen rupees. Prof Mrunalini insisted on the importance of maintaining amicable relations with one's spouse and children to build a successful career.Dr Jayanthi emphasised the necessity of a support system at home for any working woman or a professional to give the best at the workplace.Prof E Suresh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, EFLU, congratulated panellists for enlightening the students with their discussion on women empowerment.The programme was attended by a large number of students and member of faculty and was moderated by Prof Padmini Shankar.Prominent women from various fields such as Prof. Mrunalini, Dean, Faculty of Education; Dr R Hemalatha, Director, NIN; Dr Jayanthi, Gynaecologist; Anuradha Dalmia, Director, NIPID; Prof Hymavathi, College of Home Science; and B Kavitha Yadav, Telangana Nyayavadhi Parishad participated in the discussion. (ANI)

