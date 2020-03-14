Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Aamir Khan on His 55th Birthday

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday wished megastar Aamir Khan in a very quirky manner on his 55th birthday.Sachin in his wish on Twitter wrote: "Happy birthday to my dear friend Aamir Singh Chaddha."Interestingly, Aamir's upcoming movie name is Laal Singh Chaddha which is an Indian adaptation of 1994 cult classic 'Forest Gump'.In the picture, Sachin is seen standing along with 'Mr Perfectionist' as they both share a smile while posing for the click.The movie that also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan is slated to hit the big screens on December 25, 2020, on the day of Christmas. (ANI)

