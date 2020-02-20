Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Goes Up for Pre-order in India

New Delhi [USA], Feb 20 (ANI): Samsung's second-generation foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip, is now available for pre-order in India. The Galaxy Z Flip will cost you an eye-watering INR 1,09,999 and you can pre-book it on the Samsung e-shop or select retail stores starting February 21, 2020, the official blog notes. Offers on the purchase include one-time screen protection for the inner and external screen at a discounted fee, four-month free YouTube premium subscription, and up to 12-month interest-free EMI. (ANI)

