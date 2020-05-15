Sangma Chairs First Meeting of Meghalaya's Economic Task Force

Shillong, May 15 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday chaired the first meeting of the task force formed to formulate sector-specific strategies for reviving the state's economy.

Sangma said the objective of the task force is to look into the prevailing situation and suggest measures for the state's core sectors such as agriculture and tourism.

We as a state should focus on our strength and take advantage of our position and our resources by creating an enabling environment for investment and diversification of our trade and business opportunities, he said at the meeting.

Right policies for investment in the right sectors with right partners and right people will enable us to have a road map to further strengthen our existing industries and infrastructure, particularly for promoting agriculture and its allied sectors, he added.

Sangma said the Economic Task Force will work with different organisations to prepare a report, suggesting new policies, innovative ideas and strategies that would help priority sectors to push economic activities.

The final report will be placed before the cabinet for its approval and the measures will then be rolled out, the chief minister said.

The task force will provide a way forward to the government for the financial and economic stability of the people and the state.

