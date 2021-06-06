Remembering his late legendary father Sunil Dutt on his 92nd birth anniversary, actor Sanjay Dutt penned down an emotional note with a childhood picture featuring him with the veteran superstar. The 'Munnabhai MBBS' actor took to Twitter to post a candid monochrome picture in which Sanjay's dotting father is holding his hands while both are seen smiling. "Always holding my hand through thick and thin. Love you Dad, Happy Birthday!" Sanjay Dutt wrote in the caption. Sunil Dutt Birth Anniversary: Did You Know The Legendary Actor Landed His First Film Thanks To Dilip Kumar’s Shikast?

Sunil Dutt, who began his Bollywood career in the 50s, is remembered for his performances in films like 'Mother India', 'Sujata', 'Waqt' and 'Padosan.' He got married to Nargis during the time their film 'Mother India' was about to be released. In 2005, the legendary actor passed away after a heart attack in his Mumbai home, two weeks prior to his 76th birthday. On Sunil Dutt’s 16th Death Anniversary, Sanjay Dutt Shares a Throwback Picture With His Father With a Heart-Touching Tribute.

Sanjay Dutt Remembers Father Sunil Dutt on His Birth Anniversary

Always holding my hand through thick and thin. Love you Dad, Happy Birthday!❤️ pic.twitter.com/1akaphAIxK — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 6, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Kalank' star who was last seen in 'Sadak 2' with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor, awaits the release of action-drama 'K.G.F Chapter 2', and action-adventure 'Shamshera' in which he will be seen in the lead role alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. He also has Aditya Chopra's 'Prithviraj' that will also feature Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar in the pipeline. (ANI)

