Sanjay Kumar Appointed as India's Ambassador to Turkey

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Sanjay Kumar Panda has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Turkey, Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.Panda, a 1991 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer is expected to take up the charge soon."Sanjay Kumar Panda (IFS:1991), presently Consul General, Consulate General of India, San Francisco, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Turkey. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," MEA said in a statement. (ANI)

