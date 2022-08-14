Montreal [Canada], August 14 (ANI): Researchers found out that utilising ultrasonic waves and bubbles, they can adjust the stickiness of adhesive bandages. This innovation could pave the way for further breakthroughs in medical adhesives, particularly in situations where adhesives are difficult to apply, such as on moist skin.

The findings of the study were published in the journal Science.

Also Read | Almeria vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"Bandages, glues, and stickers are common bioadhesives that are used at home or in clinics. However, they don't usually adhere well on wet skin. It's also challenging to control where they are applied and the strength and duration of the formed adhesion," says McGill University Professor Jianyu Li, who led the research team of engineers, physicists, chemists, and clinicians.

"We were surprised to find that by simply playing around with ultrasonic intensity, we can control very precisely the stickiness of adhesive bandages on many tissues," says lead author Zhenwei Ma, a former student of Professor Li and now a Killam Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of British Columbia.

Also Read | AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 29 Faculty Posts At aiimsnagpur.edu.in; Check Details Here.

Ultrasound induced bubbles control stickiness

In collaboration with physicists Professor Outi Supponen and Claire Bourquard from the Institute of Fluid Dynamics at ETH Zurich, the team experimented with ultrasound induced microbubbles to make adhesives stickier. "The ultrasound induces many microbubbles, which transiently push the adhesives into the skin for stronger bioadhesion," says Professor Supponen. "We can even use theoretical modeling to estimate exactly where the adhesion will happen."

Their study, published in the journal Science, shows that the adhesives are compatible with living tissue in rats. The adhesives can also potentially be used to deliver drugs through the skin. "This paradigm-shifting technology will have great implications in many branches of medicine," says University of British Columbia Professor Zu-hua Gao. "We're very excited to translate this technology for applications in clinics for tissue repair, cancer therapy, and precision medicine."

"By merging mechanics, materials and biomedical engineering, we envision the broad impact of our bioadhesive technology in wearable devices, wound management, and regenerative medicine," says Professor Li, who is also a Canada Research Chair in Biomaterials and Musculoskeletal Health. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)