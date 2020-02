Scoreboard of Warm-up Game: India Vs NZ XI

Hamilton, Feb 14 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the three-day warm-up match between India and New Zealand XI here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: 263

New Zealand XI 1st Innings:

Will Young c Pant b Bumrah 2

Rachin Ravindra c Pant b Yadav 34

Tim Seifert c Pant b Shami 9

Finn Allen b Bumrah 20

Henry Cooper c Agarwal b Shami 40

Tom Bruce b Saini 31

Daryl Mitchell c Shaw b Yadav 32

James Neesham b Shami 1

Dane Cleaver b Saini 13

Scott Kuggeleijn not out 11

Ish Sodhi c Pujara b Ashwin 14

Extras: (B-13 LB-9 W-3 NB-3) 28

Total: (All out in 74.2 overs) 235

Fall of Wickets: 1/11 2/36 3/70 4/82 5/133 6/155 7/161 8/204 9/213

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 11-3-18-2, Umesh Yadav 13-1-49-2, Mohammed Shami 10-5-17-3, Navdeep Saini 15-2-58-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 15.2-2-46-1, Ravindra Jadeja 10-4-25-0.

India 2nd Innings:

Prithvi Shaw batting 35

Mayank Agarwal batting 23

Extras: (W-1) 1

Total: (For no loss from 7 overs) 59

Bowling: Blair Tickner 3-0-19-0, Scott Kuggeleijn 3-0-34-0, Scott Johnston 1-0-6-0.

