Sena MLA Writes to Guv for Thackeray's Appointment to Council

Aurangabad, Apr 21 (PTI) Shiv Sena MLA Udaysingh Rajput on Tuesday wrote to governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to appoint Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as a nominated member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

In a letter to the governor, the legislator from Kannad constituency in Aurangabad said Maharashtra cannot afford political instability at a time when it is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and asked Koshiyari to appoint Thackeray to the Council.

The Maharashtra cabinet had sent a proposal to the governor in the first week of April, he said.

"Everyone, including me, is worried about the political situation. I have requested the governor to appoint Thackeray as a member of the Legislative Council," Rajput said.

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused interim relief on a BJP worker's plea opposing the state cabinet's recommendation that Thackeray be appointed as governor's nominee.

Adjourning the petition filed by a BJP worker, the HC said the governor is expected to consider legal validity of the recommendation.

Thackeray, who is not a member of either house of Maharashtra legislature, took oath as chief minister on November 28, 2019.

Under the Constitution, he has to become member of the legislature by May 28. However, all elections were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the state cabinet on April 9 recommended that he be nominated to the Council from the governor's quota.

There are currently two vacancies among members from governor's quota after resignations of NCP legislators who joined the BJP before the Assembly polls.

