Sharmila Nicollet Tied-sixth at Joburg Ladies Open

Soweto (South Africa), Feb 27 (PTI) Sharmila Nicollet picked up three birdies en route a one-over 73 that carried her to Tied-sixth at the end of the second round of the Joburg Ladies Open at the Soweto Country Club on the Sunshine Ladies Tour, here.

After a four-over 76 in the first round at the end of which she was T-16, Sharmila is nine shots behind runaway leader, Czech player Sideri Vanova (69-71) at four-under.

Monique Smit (71-76) celebrating her birthday, was second at three-over 147.

Three player, Zhen Bontan of the Netherlands and South Africans Lindi Coetzee and Kim Williams were four-over 148 in tied-third place.

Sharmila was tied sixth with three South Africans Tara Grienbow, Stacy Bregman and Lejan Lewthwaite at 149.

Sharmila, who has been playing in South Africa for the past few weeks, finished-13 at the South African Women's Masters and before that she was T-20 at the Dimension Data Ladies. She won the Pro-Am Team competition, too, that week.

Scotland's Jane Turner, who won last week at the Dimenson Data, was Tied-10th.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)