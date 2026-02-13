USA National Cricket Team vs Netherlands National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: The United States and the Netherlands face off on 13 February, in a high-stakes Match 21 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Taking place at the iconic M.A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk), this fixture is essentially a must-win for the USA. After suffering defeats to India and Pakistan, Monank Patel’s side must break their historic Dutch hoodoo to keep their Super 8 qualification hopes alive. USA vs Netherlands Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 21.

USA vs Netherlands Toss

The Netherlands won the toss and captain Scott Edwards opted to field first and announced a solitary change, with Kyle Klein coming in. On the other hand, USA skipper Monank Patel stated the team made as many as three changes in their playing XI, bringing in Saiteja Mukkamalla, Noshusj Kenjige and pacer Ali Khan.

You can find the USA National Cricket Team vs Netherlands National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here.

USA vs Netherlands Playing XIs

USA XI: Monank Patel (wk/c), Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan

Netherland XI: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (wk/c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Kyle Klein, Fred Klaassen

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2026 06:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).