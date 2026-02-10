Netherlands vs Namibia Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026
A comprehensive guide on how to watch the Match 10 fixture between the Netherlands and Namibia, including live streaming details, television broadcast information, and match timings for global viewers.
Netherlands National Cricket Team vs Namibia National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 moves to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today, Tuesday, 10 February, as the Netherlands face Namibia in a crucial Group A fixture. This match is particularly significant for the Dutch, who are looking to bounce back after a narrow, heart-wrenching three-wicket loss to Pakistan in their tournament opener. Today's Cricket Match Live: Check ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule for February 10.
Namibia, led by Gerhard Erasmus, are playing their first official match of the tournament. Known as "giant killers" in recent ICC events, the African nation enters the contest with a balanced squad and a strong historical rivalry against their European counterparts. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).
Where to Watch Netherlands vs Namibia Live Streaming and Telecast
The 2026 tournament is being broadcast globally through a network of official partners. Fans in India can access the match across the Star Sports Network and digital platforms.
|Region
|TV Channel
|Digital Streaming
|India
|Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD
|JioHotstar (App & Website)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket
|Sky Go / NOW
|South Africa & Namibia
|SuperSport Cricket
|SuperSport App / DStv Stream
|Netherlands
|—
|NOS / ICC.tv
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow by Cricbuzz / ESPN+
|Australia
|—
|Amazon Prime Video
|Global
|Local Partners
|ICC.tv (Select territories)
The Delhi pitch is renowned for its batting-friendly nature and relatively short boundaries, which often lead to high-scoring encounters. However, since this is an 11:00 AM start, the morning haze and slight chill in the air may assist seamers like Paul van Meekeren and Ruben Trumpelmann with early movement.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 10:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).