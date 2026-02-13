USA National Cricket Team vs Netherlands National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast: The United States and the Netherlands are set to face off on 13 February, in a high-stakes Group A encounter at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Both teams are looking to secure vital points as the race for the Super 8 stage intensifies. While the Netherlands currently hold momentum following a recent win over Namibia, the USA are desperate to bounce back after tough losses to India and Pakistan earlier in the tournament. Mosca Brothers: All You Need to Know About Anthony and Justin, The Italy Cricket Team Opening Batting Pair.

USA vs Netherlands Live Streaming and Free Telecast

Fans can follow the action live across several platforms. In India, the Star Sports Network will provide the television broadcast, with digital streaming available on the JioHotstar (formerly Disney+ Hotstar) app and website.

In a landmark move for North American viewers, all Team USA matches are being streamed free on YouTube via the Willow by Cricbuzz channel. Additionally, fans in the US can watch on Willow TV and ESPN+. UK viewers can tune in to Sky Sports Cricket, with streaming available via the Sky Go app.

Match Fact

Category Details Tournament ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match 21 (Group A) Venue M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Date Friday, 13 February 2026 Start Time 19:00 IST Live Stream (India) JioHotstar Free Stream (US/Canada) Willow by Cricbuzz (YouTube) TV Channel (UK) Sky Sports Cricket

USA vs NED Team News

The match marks the 21st fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Played under the lights in Chennai, the slow, spin-friendly track is expected to play a major role. The Netherlands will rely on their disciplined bowling attack, while the USA, led by Monank Patel, will look to their power-hitters to overcome the Dutch challenge.

