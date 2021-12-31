Praying for a better tomorrow, actor Shilpa Shetty bid adieu to 2021. On the last day of 2021, Shilpa took to her Instagram Story and posted a thoughtful message that reads, "Dear 2021, You were a mixed bag of emotions for all of us. There were smiles, tears, laughter, hugs, goodbyes, and a lot more. But, we sailed through. With a prayer for a better tomorrow, it's time to bid adieu to you. We're ready for you, 2022! Please be nice. Happy New Year's Eve!" Parineeti Chopra: 2021 Has Bolstered My Belief in Picking Subjects That Are Ahead of the Curve.

Shilpa recently returned to work amid her husband Raj Kundra's porn racket controversy. Earlier this year, in July, Raj Kundra was in the news for getting arrested in a porn-related case. The 45-year-old businessman was released on bail two months later, in September.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is currently busy shooting for the upcoming season of the reality show 'India's Got Talent' as a judge with veteran actor Kirron Kher and singer Badshah. Shilpa and Badshah have replaced former judges Malaika Arora and Karan Johar. On the personal front, she recently returned home after celebrating this year's Christmas with her husband, kids and friends in Mussoorie.

