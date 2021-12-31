Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of herself, where she can be seen swinging. The actress is donning a baby pink casual night wear one piece dress with a cute fluffy and woolly shoe. The Matrix Resurrections actress looks perfect and happy in the click. With the picture, we can guess that she's all ready to welcome the New Year 2022 on a grand note and cheerfully.

Check Out The Picture Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)