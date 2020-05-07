Shocked, Saddened over Gas Leak Incident in Visakhapatnam: South Korean Envoy

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) South Korean Ambassador Shin Bong-kil on Thursday said he was "shocked and saddened" over the gas leak incident at a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam which killed at least 11 people and left around 1,000 sick.

The plant is owned by South Korean petrochemicals giant LG Chem.

"I am shocked and saddened by the news of the accident that occurred at the LG Polymers Plant in Venkatapuram that caused loss of valuable lives and many falling ill," Shin said.

"This was a highly unfortunate incident and our deepest condolences go out to those affected by this tragic event. We pray for the speedy recovery of those who have been taken ill," he said in a brief statement.

The plant was established in 1961 as Hindustan Polymers. It was taken over by the LG Chem in July 1997 and was rechristened LG Polymers India Private Limited (LGPI), according to the company website.

Separately, the LG Chem Ltd said the gas leak has been brought under control and that the company was investigating the accident.

"The gas leakage is now under control, but the leaked gas can cause nausea and dizziness, so we are investing every effort to ensure proper treatment is provided swiftly," it said in a statement.

"We are investigating the extent of damage and the exact cause of the leak and deaths," it added.

Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) S N Pradhan said 11 people have lost their lives and 20-25 people are in critical stage due to the gas leak.

