Sikkim Launches Portal on Information About COVID-19 Outbreak

Gangtok, Apr 6 (PTI) The Sikkim government on Monday launched a portal for disseminating credible information on coronavirus outbreak.

Launching the website www.covid19sikkim.org, Chief Secretary S C Gupta said the portal will disseminate credible information on steps being taken by the state government to combat the pandemic besides acting as a fact-checker of fake news.

The portal will also help people access online services during the lockdown period, he said.

The system has been developed by a local IT firm, Gupta added.

