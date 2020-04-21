Sikkim to Remain Under Complete Lockdown Till May 3: CM

Gangtok, Apr 21 (PTI) A day after allowing resumption of certain economic activities, the Sikkim government on Tuesday decided to put the entire state again under complete lockdown till May three in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

"Sikkim will continue to be in a state of complete lockdown till May 3. The district and police administration shall ensure that restrictions that were in place in the first and second phase of lockdown remain in force," chief minister Prem Singh Tamang said.

The state government will review the situation again before May 3 and decide on further course of action, he said.

Sikkim has not reported any case of COVID-19 till date.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister presided over a high-level meeting with cabinet colleagues, chief secretary, director general of police and heads of departments to take stock of situation arising out of the spurt in COVID-19 cases in other parts of the country.

Tamang said that all educational institutions in Sikkim will remain closed till May 31, while the inter-state movement of vehicles will remain restricted till May 3.

All government offices will remain closed till May 3 next except for emergency services as was the practice before April 20, he said, adding there will be restrictions on issuing of vehicle passes to prevent unnecessary traffic on the road.

The chief minister appealed to the people to take care of their health and strictly adhere to safety guidelines issued by the state government and strictly comply with the lockdown norms.

The state government has, however, allowed MGNREGA workers to carry out only those activities which are within the confines of their private holdings/farms during the lockdown.

