Singapore Reports 741 New COVID-19 Cases

World. (File Image)

Singapore, May 7 (PTI) Singapore on Thursday reported 741 new novel coronavirus cases, the majority of them being migrant workers, taking the total number of infections in the country to 20,939. A total of 725 of the new cases are work permit holders residing in dormitories. Nine are work permit holders residing outside dormitories, said the Health Ministry in an update.

Seven of the new cases were in the community, of which five are Singapore citizens or permanent residents and two are work pass holders (all being foreigners).

The ministry said two healthcare workers are among the community cases reported on Thursday.

Nineteen of the 1,376 confirmed cases in the hospital are in critical and in the intensive care unit. The others are mostly stable and improving.

A total of 17,831 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These include those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19, said the Ministry.

Seventy-eight more patients have been discharged after making a full recovery. In all, 1,712 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities. Twenty people have died of the disease in Singapore. Meanwhile, the Indian High Commissioner here has said the first of the nearly 20 special flights to evacuate stranded Indians from the city-state will start on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)