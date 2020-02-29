SIT Conduct Raids at TDP Leader's Residence

Krishna(Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials on Saturday conducted raids in the residence of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nannapaneni Lakshminarayana.The SIT was recently constituted on the matter of insider trading in land purchases in the Amaravati area."I will fully cooperate with the officials, as there is nothing to hide," Lakshminarayana told reporters.He also said that he had inherited some land from his father and does not have any information about his son-in-law and former advocate general Dammalapati Srinivas Rao.Nannapaneni Lakshminarayana is a former chairman of Kanchikacherla Market Yard and his son-in-law was the Andhra government's advocate general during the TDP regime when N Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister of the state.(ANI)

