Six More Test Positive for Coronavirus in Chandigarh; Total Count 36

Chandigarh, Apr 26 (PTI) Six more people tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh, taking the total count of confirmed cases to 36 in the union territory on Sunday, a medical bulletin said.

Among the fresh cases, four are family members of a coronavirus patient, who lived at the Bapu Dham colony in the city, the bulletin said.

The other two patients are a 26-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man.

The bulletin said a woman and her nine-month-old baby were discharged from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here after they recovered from the infection.

