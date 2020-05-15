Six Test COVID-19 Positive in C'garh, Cases Go Up to 66

Raipur, May 15 (PTI) Six people tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh on Friday, taking the number of such cases in the state to 66, a health official said.

While five people tested positive in Janjgir-Champa district, another case was detected in Koriya district, the official said.

"Their samples were tested at the Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Medical College, Raipur," he said.

As per the preliminary information, all of them had recently returned from coronavirus-affected states, but as of now it is not clear whether they are migrant labourers," he said.

The process to hospitalise them is underway, he added.

"The count of COVID-19 cases the state is now 66 though the number of active cases is 10 as 56 people have been discharged after recovery," he said.

Four patients are undergoing treatment in AIIMS and they are in stable condition, he added.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 66; new cases 6; deaths zero; discharged 56; active cases 10; people tested so far 31,341.

