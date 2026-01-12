Solan, January 12: All nine people trapped under the debris after a massive fire in Arki market in Himchal Pradesh's Solan district are feared dead, officials said on Monday. Speaking to ANI, Arki Tehsildar and Revenue Officer Vipin Verma said, "Looking at the fire and the debris, it does not seem like anyone inside would have survived." The officials had earlier confirmed the death of an eight-year-old child.

The rescue operations continue to recover the bodies of nine people from two families trapped under the debris. According to the officials, some body parts have been sent to the hospital for identification. "Two earth movers have been deployed here. We have rescued some bodies. They are unidentified as of now. As per local sources and our estimation, around 2 families comprising 9 people, in which two were men, two women, and five children, lived here. We have around five body parts. They have been sent to the hospital," Arki Tehsildar Vipin Verma told ANI. Solan Fire: 7-Year-Old Child Burnt Alive, Several Feared Trapped After Massive Blaze Engulfs Buildings Near Arki Old Bus Stand in Himachal Pradesh.

According to local authorities, the fire erupted around 2-2:30 am on Monday and quickly engulfed several shops and adjoining buildings, triggering a large-scale rescue operation involving fire services, SDRF, Home Guards and local administration. SDRF Inspector and Team in charge Bhagh Singh Thakur told ANI, "The search and rescue operation is ongoing... It will continue till we don't find everyone. We are finding body parts. Right now, it is not possible to say whether anyone survived or not." Around 12 shops are affected, with JCB machines and multiple SDRF teams deployed to control the blaze. HP CM Sukhu Expresses Grief over Solan's Fire Incident; Orders District Administration to Investigate the Incident.

Search and Rescue Operation Underway at Site of a Fire Incident

#WATCH | Solan, Himachal Pradesh | Search and rescue operation underway at the site of a major fire incident in Arki town of Solan district. As per Arki Tehsildar and Revenue Officer Vipin Verma, bodies of nine people, including five children, from two different families, are… pic.twitter.com/FXVUQEPjRm — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2026

Fire officials said the blaze was largely controlled by early morning, though search operations are still in progress. RK Sharma, local fire officer, told ANI, "Water was sprayed using around 10 vehicles, and nearly six fire tenders were deployed. By 6:30 am, the fire was brought under control. Nine people of Nepali origin are reported missing." Rescue and search operations are continuing as authorities attempt to clear debris and locate the missing persons. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)