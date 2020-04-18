Some Varsity Students Are Openly 'flouting' COVID-19 Guidelines, Says JNU

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has issued a notice stating that some students of the university are openly "flouting" the COVID-19 guidelines and asserted that "disciplinary" action will be taken against the violators. "Even as the essential service providers of JNU have been working tirelessly to meet the requirements of the University community, and ensuring their safety and security, it has been found that some students are openly flouting the Covid19 guidelines, even after reminders, thereby putting themselves as well as the entire community to serious health risk," the notice issued by office of the Chief Proctor, JNU, stated."It has been brought to the notice of the University administration that they have disregarded requests of the shopkeepers and the guards on duty to maintain queue while entering the shops and milk booth, to keep social distancing and wear masks. These students have also been purposelessly cycling and walking on the road. Such students are advised to strictly follow the Covid 19 guidelines in letter and spirit. Any violation of Covid19 Pandemic guidelines will invite disciplinary action," it further said. (ANI)

