After spending a few months in London, actor Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai. Sonam came to Mumbai on Tuesday night. Several videos and pictures of her arriving at the Mumbai airport have been doing the rounds on the internet. Sonam's father and veteran actor Anil Kapoor was there to pick the former from the airport. The two could be seen getting emotional as they shared a warm hug on seeing each other after a long time. Sonam Kapoor Turns 36: Anil Kapoor Pens Heartwarming Birthday Note For Daughter, Calls Her the Girl Who Chases Her Dreams.

In one of the clips, Sonam can be seen saying, 'hi dad'. She then broke down as she walked to their car. Before coming to Mumbai, Sonam had taken to her Instagram Story to share that she's on her way home. "Home coming," she wrote, adding a picture of herself sitting in a flight. When Sonam Kapoor Oozed Elegance In Her All White Attire (View Pics).

Sonam Kapoor Gets Emotional After Meeting Father Anil Kapoor After Months

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Meanwhile, Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja has already started missing his wife. He posted a picture of Sonam and captioned: "Miss you already." On the work front, Sonam will be seen in the movie 'Blind'.

