Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is extremely missing her mother, Sunita Kapoor.On Thursday, Sonam took a stroll down memory lane and shared her childhood picture with her mom. In the image, baby Sonam can be seen sitting on her mother's lap. Sonam Kapoor Shares an Adorable Throwback Pic with Mom Sunita Kapoor on Her Birthday.

"I miss my mama," she captioned the post. Reacting to the picture, Sonam's mother commented, "Miss you so much beta."

After tying the knot in 2018, Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja have been living in London's Notting Hill. Recently, Sonam had come down to Mumbai to attend her sister Rhea Kapoor's wedding ceremony.

