Sonia Gandhi Sends 'chadar' for Ajmer Dargah

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) A 'chadar' will be offered on behalf of Congress president Sonia Gandhi at the shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer on the occasion of the 808th Urs ceremony of the Sufi saint.

Gandhi on Thursday handed over the 'chadar' to party leaders, including Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, senior party leader Tariq Anwar and AICC minority cell chief Nadeem Javed.

This year the annual urs is being observed from February 20 to March 5.

