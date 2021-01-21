The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal and interim application filed by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood against a BMC notice over alleged illegal construction carried out by him at his residential building in suburban Juhu. Justice Prithviraj Chavan said the court was dimissing the appeal and application. Sonu Sood Meets Sharad Pawar After BMC Issues Notice to the Actor for Illegal Construction at His Residence

Sood's lawyer Amogh Singh sought a time of 10 weeks to comply with the notice issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and requested the court to direct the civic body to not initiate demolition action. The court, however, refused and said the actor had ample opportunity in the past. Sood approached the high court earlier this month, challenging an order of a city civil court that dismissed his suit against the BMC's notice over the alleged illegal construction carried out by him. Sonu Sood Says He Feels Blessed To Help So Many People In 2020 That Was A Tough Year

The actor, in an interim application, had sought an order from the high court restraining the BMC from taking any coercive action against his residential property in Juhu area. As per the BMC, Sood had carried out structural changes in the six-storey residential building 'Shakti Sagar' and converted it into a hotel without taking requisite permissions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)