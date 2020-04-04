Sourav Ganguly Visits ISKCON, Distributes Food to Needy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 4 (ANI): As India continues its fight against novel coronavirus, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday distributed food among the needy here.The former Indian skipper also extended a helping hand with ISKCON Kolkata to provide meals to over 10,000 people every day amid lockdown due to COVID 19."These are difficult times. A small contribution to the society from SGF to serve people...Thank you to state and central government and all social workers who are endlessly trying to help the people of our country..we will get thru this @MamataOfficial @narendramodi @bcci," Ganguly tweeted.Ganguly had earlier distributed 2,000 kg of rice among the needy at Belur Math.Several sports personalities like Sharad Kumar, Rohit Sharma, national champion Esha Singh and Indian women's cricketer Mithali Raj had also contributed their bit for the cause.Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many sporting events have been either cancelled or postponed.On March 13, BCCI decided to suspend the Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15 as a precautionary measure in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.Earlier on Monday, the BCCI sources said that no final decision has been taken on the fate of this year's IPL and the apex body is monitoring the situation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)