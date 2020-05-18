Special Plane Carrying 41 Indians from London Lands in Gaya

Gaya, May 18 (PTI) A special repatriation flight from London carrying 41 stranded Indians landed at the international airport here on Monday under the 'Vande Bharat Mission'.

Not a single person was found to have any symptoms of coronavirus infection during the medical examination and thermal screening carried out at the airport, Gaya District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) N K Gupta said.

Out of the 41 people who returned from England, 28 are from Bihar and 13 from Jharkhand, he said.

Passports of all the 41 passengers were deposited at the immigration counter by the district administration and all of them were given acknowledgement receipts, he said.

After completing all the formalities, the district administration sent the 28 passengers who hail from Bihar to quarantine centres in Bodh Gaya for 14 days where many hotels have been turned into such facilities.

Those hailing from Jharkhand were taken to Ranchi in a vehicle sent by the government of that state, the DPRO said.

Gaya, a holy city for Hindus, is about 15 km from Bodh Gaya, an international Buddhist pilgrim centre. Two international flights had left Gaya for Myanmar and Thailand on April 22 and April 24 respectively.

Magadh Divisional Commissioner Asangba Chuba Ao, Gaya District Magistrate Abhishek Singh, Special Superintendent of Police Rajiv Mishra, Gaya airport director Dilip Kumar and a host of other officials welcomed the passengers with kits having sanitizers and soaps.

