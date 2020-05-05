Special Train Carrying Migrants Leave for Bihar from Kalyan

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) A Shramik Special train carrying nearly 1,200 migrants left for Darbhanga in Bihar on Tuesday night from Kalyan junction in neighbouring Thane district of Maharashtra, the Central Railway said.

The end-to-end service departed at 8.37 pm carrying only the registered and nominated passengers cleared by the state government, a release said.

On Monday, the Central Railway had operated two Shramik special trains between Akola-Lucknow and Bhiwandi- Jaipur.

